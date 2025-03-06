Ilika Achieves Milestone in Solid-State EV Battery Development

Ilika plc ( (GB:IKA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ilika plc has achieved a significant milestone by successfully prototyping a 50Ah Goliath electric vehicle battery, marking a key outcome of the Faraday Battery Challenge HISTORY programme. This development is expected to enhance the cost efficiency, range, and charging time of electric vehicles. Following the prototype’s success, Ilika plans further optimization and testing, with a target to release the batteries for partner evaluation by the end of 2025. This progress aligns with the UK government’s funding initiative for transport electrification and highlights Ilika’s readiness for deeper engagement with automotive partners.

Ilika plc is a global expert in the development of solid-state battery technology, focusing on electric vehicles, medical devices, and consumer appliances. The company aims to provide scalable and affordable alternatives to conventional batteries, with product lines including Stereax batteries for miniature applications and Goliath batteries for electric vehicles and cordless appliances. Ilika operates on a licensing business model, supplying its intellectual property to OEMs and manufacturing partners.

