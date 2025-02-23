IL&FS Transportation Initiates Second Interim Distribution to NCD Holders

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited ( ($IN:IL&FSTRANS) ) has shared an update.

IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited announced the second interim distribution to its Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) holders, following orders from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. This distribution, calculated by Alvarez & Marsal India and Grant Thornton Bharat, involves cash payments and distribution of units from Roadstar Infra Investment Trust to eligible debenture holders. The initiative reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial obligations and maintain trust with its creditors.

More about IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited

IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited operates in the infrastructure development industry, primarily focusing on transportation networks. The company is known for its extensive involvement in road and highway projects, catering to the growing demand for improved transportation infrastructure.

YTD Price Performance: -30.85%

Average Trading Volume: 37,217

Current Market Cap: 1.32B INR

