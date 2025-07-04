IK HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. Reports June 2025 Sales Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IK HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:2722) ) has provided an announcement.

IK HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. reported a decrease in total sales for June 2025, with a year-over-year decline to 1,013 million yen, marking a 98.3% performance compared to the previous year. The direct marketing segment saw a notable decrease in sales, while the sales marketing segment experienced a slight increase, indicating a shift in the company’s operational dynamics and potentially impacting its market strategy.

IK HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. operates in the direct and sales marketing industry, focusing on providing marketing solutions and services. The company is listed on the TSE Standard Market and NSE Premier Market.

Average Trading Volume: 28,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3.1B

