IIOT-OXYS Increases Authorized Shares to 10 Billion

IIOT-OXYS ( (ITOX) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, IIOT-OXYS, Inc. stockholders approved an amendment to increase the company’s authorized shares of Common Stock from 3 billion to 10 billion shares. This decision was made with the consent of approximately 95.19% of the voting power and will be effective after filing with the Nevada Secretary of State.

More about IIOT-OXYS

Current Market Cap: $392.2K

