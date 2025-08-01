Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
IIOT-OXYS ( (ITOX) ) has provided an announcement.
On July 30, 2025, IIOT-OXYS, Inc. stockholders approved an amendment to increase the company’s authorized shares of Common Stock from 3 billion to 10 billion shares. This decision was made with the consent of approximately 95.19% of the voting power and will be effective after filing with the Nevada Secretary of State.
More about IIOT-OXYS
Current Market Cap: $392.2K
