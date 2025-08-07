Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from IIOT-OXYS ( (ITOX) ).

On August 6, 2025, IIOT-OXYS, Inc. amended a Securities Purchase Agreement to extend the maturity date of a 12% Secured Convertible Note from August 2, 2025, to February 2, 2026. This extension provides the company with additional time to manage its financial obligations, potentially impacting its financial strategy and offering more flexibility for stakeholders.

Current Market Cap: $453.1K

