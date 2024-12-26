iHuman Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results and Strategic Expansions

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

iHuman Inc. reported a decrease in revenues and net income for the third quarter of 2024, despite achieving a record-high in monthly average users. The company continues to strengthen its market leadership by expanding its product portfolio with new offerings like iHuman Chinese Reading and collaborations with industry players, such as the launch of a ‘Frozen’ theme in iHuman Little Artists. iHuman’s international efforts include updates to Aha World, which has seen significant user engagement and growth in popularity. Additionally, iHuman is expanding its B2B model, supporting nearly 10,000 institutions, and has opened an experience center to further integrate its products into educational settings.

More about iHuman

iHuman Inc. is a leading provider of technology-powered intellectual development products based in China. The company focuses on enhancing children’s educational experiences through innovative content and interactive digital platforms, with a strong emphasis on literacy, creativity, and intellectual growth for young users.

YTD Price Performance: -40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 24,463

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $41.96M

