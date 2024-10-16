IHS Holding Secures $439 Million Loan to Refinance Debt

IHS Holding (IHS) has released an update.

IHS Holding Limited has secured a $439 million dual-tranche term loan to refinance existing debt, maintaining its leverage while extending its maturity profile. This strategic move includes a $255 million US$ tranche and a South African Rand 3,246 million tranche, aimed at shifting more debt into local currency. The new loan, arranged by Rand Merchant Bank, supports the company’s goal to enhance its financial stability.

