IHI Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results and Announces Stock Split

The latest announcement is out from IHI ( (JP:7013) ).

IHI Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a decline in revenue and operating profit compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced significant growth in profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating improved efficiency or cost management. The company also announced a 7-for-1 stock split, which affects dividend calculations and earnings per share forecasts, reflecting strategic financial adjustments to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7013) stock is a Buy with a Yen3512.00 price target.

More about IHI

IHI Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market. It operates in the industrial sector, providing a range of products and services, although specific details about its primary offerings and market focus are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 33,136,292

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3396.6B

