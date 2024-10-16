IHH Healthcare Sees Strategic Shareholder Adjustments

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported changes in its substantial shareholder interests, with the Employees Provident Fund Board making strategic transactions by disposing of 334,400 ordinary shares and acquiring 747,200 shares. These movements keep the total securities held at over 887 million shares, maintaining a significant 10.078% direct interest in the company. Investors may find these strategic shifts noteworthy as they reflect ongoing portfolio adjustments by major shareholders.

