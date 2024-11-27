IHH Healthcare Sees Increased Stake by EPF Board

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has experienced a notable increase in its substantial shareholders’ interest following the acquisition of over 2.27 million ordinary shares by the Employees Provident Fund Board. This acquisition elevates the Fund’s direct interest to over 896 million shares, representing approximately 10.169% of the company’s total securities. Such movements are crucial for investors watching IHH Healthcare’s shareholder dynamics and market position.

