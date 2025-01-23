IHH Healthcare Sees Changes in Substantial Securities Holdings

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) just unveiled an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd reported changes in its substantial securities holdings with the Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF) on January 20, 2025. The EPF made several transactions involving the acquisition and disposal of ordinary shares, resulting in a direct interest of 10.348% in IHH. These changes reflect strategic adjustments in EPF’s investment portfolio, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd operates in the healthcare industry, providing comprehensive medical services and facilities. It is a leading international healthcare provider with a strong focus on hospital operations and healthcare services across various markets.

YTD Price Performance: -1.84%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.16B

