IHH Healthcare Sees Changes in Shareholder Holdings

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

IHH Healthcare Bhd has announced changes in its substantial shareholder’s interest, with the Employees Provident Fund Board acquiring and disposing of various shares. The transactions, which occurred on December 20, 2024, resulted in a total holding of 890,733,962 ordinary shares, equivalent to a 10.107% direct interest. This move highlights active adjustments in the portfolio management by one of Malaysia’s prominent institutional investors.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.