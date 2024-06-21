IHH Healthcare Major Shareholder Adjusts Stake

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board, a significant shareholder in IHH Healthcare Bhd, has altered its stake in the company, engaging in both the disposal and acquisition of shares on 18 June 2024. The transactions have resulted in a direct interest of 987,570,300 shares, amounting to 11.213% of the healthcare provider. This move reflects the dynamic trading activities of one of IHH’s substantial investors.

