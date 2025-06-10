IHH Healthcare Bhd Sees Increased Investment from Employees Provident Fund Board

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) is now available.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has announced a significant acquisition of shares by the Employees Provident Fund Board, which acquired a total of 3,197,300 ordinary shares, increasing its direct interest to 11.224%. This acquisition reflects a strategic move that could strengthen the company’s financial position and influence in the healthcare sector, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder interests positively.

More about IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd is a prominent player in the healthcare industry, providing a wide range of medical services and facilities. The company focuses on delivering high-quality healthcare solutions and is known for its extensive network of hospitals and clinics across various regions.

