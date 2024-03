IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has announced the resignation of Mr. Takeshi Akutsu from his position as a Non Executive Director, effective March 31, 2024. Akutsu is leaving to assume a new role at Mitsui & Co., Ltd. His extensive experience includes over 30 years at Mitsui, with leadership roles in wellness, strategic planning, and consumer services.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.