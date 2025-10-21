IHG Announces Temporary Leadership Change Amid Chair’s Medical Leave

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from InterContinental Hotels ( (GB:IHG) ) is now available.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has announced that its Non-Executive Chair, Deanna Oppenheimer, is taking a short-term medical leave of absence. During her absence, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Graham Allan will temporarily assume the Chair responsibilities. This leadership adjustment is expected to be temporary, with further updates on Oppenheimer’s return to be provided in the future.

IHG Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company with a mission to provide True Hospitality for Good. It operates a family of 20 hotel brands and runs IHG One Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programs with over 145 million members. The company has over one million rooms across 6,700 hotels in more than 100 countries, with a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties. IHG’s portfolio includes luxury, premium, essentials, and suites categories, as well as exclusive partnerships. The Group’s holding company is incorporated in England and Wales, employing approximately 385,000 people worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 437,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £13.5B

