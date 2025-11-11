iHeartMedia Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results Amid Strategic Growth

Iheartmedia ( (IHRT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Iheartmedia presented to its investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc., a leading audio company in the United States, operates across multiple platforms, including broadcast radio, digital audio, and media services, reaching a vast audience with its diverse offerings.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, iHeartMedia disclosed a slight decline in consolidated revenue to $997 million, representing a 1.1% decrease from the previous year. Despite this, the company’s Digital Audio Group showed strong growth, with a 14% increase in revenue, driven by a 22% rise in podcast revenue.

Key financial metrics revealed a GAAP operating loss of $116 million, contrasting with an operating income of $77 million in the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to non-cash impairment charges. The company’s adjusted EBITDA remained stable at $205 million, while the Multiplatform Group experienced a 5% revenue decline. iHeartMedia also highlighted strategic partnerships with Amazon Ads and TikTok to enhance its advertising reach.

Looking ahead, iHeartMedia anticipates a low-single-digit decline in consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter, excluding political revenue, which is expected to increase in the mid-single digits. The company remains focused on cost-saving initiatives and technological advancements to improve operational efficiency.

