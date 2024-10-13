IGO Takes Lead in Copper Wolf JV with Buxton

IGO (AU:IGO) has released an update.

IGO Ltd has acquired a majority 51% stake in the Copper Wolf Project, establishing a joint venture (JV) with Buxton Resources Ltd, who retains 49% ownership. The JV, which targets a historically significant copper-molybdenum system in a prolific copper belt, plans future exploration works with the potential for IGO to increase its stake to 70% through additional investment. No drilling has occurred in the area since the early 1990s, providing fresh opportunities for modern exploration techniques to be applied.

