IGO Limited Announces Hybrid 2024 AGM

IGO Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, set to take place both in-person and online on November 6, 2024. Shareholders can attend the meeting at the DoubleTree by Hilton Perth Waterfront or participate virtually through the Computershare Meeting Solution platform, with options for voting and submitting questions in real-time. Proxy forms must be submitted by November 4, and anyone needing assistance with the Notice of Meeting or proxy forms can reach out to Computershare Investor Services.

