IGI Announces Dividend, Boasts Strong Ratings

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGI) has declared a $0.025 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2024, which is payable on September 18 to shareholders on record as of September 2. IGI, a global insurer and reinsurer of specialty risks, upholds a strong reputation in the industry with an ‘A’ (Excellent)/Stable and ‘A-‘(Strong)/Stable ratings from AM Best and S&P Global Ratings respectively. The company’s diverse portfolio includes energy, property, marine, and political violence among other lines, supporting a robust service commitment to clients worldwide.

