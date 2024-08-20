IG Group Holdings Streamlines Shares

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings plc has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 307,234 of its ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 974.92 pence each, reducing the total shares in issue to 367,044,685. This move comes after the company instructed Morgan Stanley on 9th August to execute the buyback, spending a total of £21.8 million on repurchases since 12th August.

