IG Group Holdings Executes Share Buyback

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings announced the buyback of 158,000 of its own shares at prices ranging from 921p to 930p, with an average cost of 923.9771p per share, to hold in treasury. As a result of this transaction, the company now holds 981,550 treasury shares, with the total cost of repurchased shares since September 25, 2024, reaching £9,024,833. The purchased shares will reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

For further insights into GB:IGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.