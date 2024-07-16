IG Group Holdings Executes Share Buy-back

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings plc reports buying back 109,419 of its own shares at prices ranging from 848.0000 to 856.5000, with an average of 851.6257 per share, on July 15, 2024, through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The company has announced the cancellation of these shares, reducing the total number in issue to 370,682,615. This move is part of a larger buy-back programme that has seen IG Group Holdings spend over £138 million since November 2023.

