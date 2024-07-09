IG Group Holdings Announces Share Buyback

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings plc has reported the purchase of 109,941 of its own ordinary shares, with transactions facilitated by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on 8 July 2024. The shares, bought at prices ranging from 835.0000 to 841.0000 per share for an average price of 837.4034, are to be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue. Since November 2023, the company has acquired over 18.5 million shares at a total cost of approximately £134.4 million.

