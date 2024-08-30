IG Group Holdings Advances Share Buyback Plan

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings plc has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 456,922 of its ordinary shares, with the average price paid per share at 969.05 pence. This move is part of a larger repurchase initiative where IG Group has acquired 4,874,439 shares since August 12, 2024, spending almost £47 million. The cancellation will reduce the total number of shares in issue to 364,465,871.

For further insights into GB:IGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.