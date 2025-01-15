IG Group Expands Treasury Shares Portfolio Through Recent Purchase

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

IG Group Holdings ( (GB:IGG) ) just unveiled an update.

IG Group Holdings plc has announced the purchase of 50,602 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 989.5p to 1000p per share, to be held in treasury. This move is part of a broader strategy since September 2024, during which the company has acquired a total of 7,146,990 shares at a cost of £66,133,755, excluding fees and taxes, indicating a strategic investment in its own equity to potentially enhance shareholder value.

IG Group Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, offering online trading and investment services. The company provides a wide range of financial products including spread betting and contracts for difference (CFDs) to retail and institutional clients, focusing on leveraging its position in the global trading market.

YTD Price Performance: 0.40%

Average Trading Volume: 845,535

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.49B

