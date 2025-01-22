IG Group Expands Treasury Holdings with Latest Share Buyback

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

IG Group Holdings ( (GB:IGG) ) has issued an update.

IG Group Holdings plc announced the purchase of 49,954 of its ordinary shares from UBS AG London Branch, at prices ranging from 1052p to 1067p. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total treasury shares to 7,339,737. Since September 2024, the company has spent £68,153,312 on share repurchases, excluding fees and taxes, indicating a strategic move to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about IG Group Holdings

IG Group Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily providing online trading and investment services. The company focuses on offering a wide range of financial markets to private and institutional investors globally.

YTD Price Performance: 5.91%

Average Trading Volume: 866,226

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.71B

