IG Group Enhances Treasury Holdings with Latest Share Buyback

IG Group Holdings ( (GB:IGG) ) has shared an update.

IG Group Holdings plc announced the repurchase of 112,153 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc, as part of a buyback program initiated in September 2025. The shares will be held in treasury, increasing the total number of treasury shares to 16,827,976. This strategic move reflects IG Group’s ongoing commitment to managing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IGG) stock is a Buy with a £13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IG Group Holdings stock, see the GB:IGG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IGG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for IG Group Holdings is driven by its solid financial performance and attractive valuation. While the company shows strong profitability and a stable balance sheet, the recent decline in revenue and free cash flow growth rates raises concerns. The technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, which could impact short-term performance. However, the low P/E ratio and high dividend yield make it appealing for value and income-focused investors.

IG Group Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, specializing in online trading and investment services. The company provides a range of products including spread betting, contracts for difference (CFDs), and foreign exchange trading, catering primarily to retail and institutional clients globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,219,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.7B

