IG Group Advances Share Buy-Back Program

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings plc has actively engaged in a share buy-back program, purchasing 120,047 ordinary shares on July 18, 2024, with prices ranging from 842.5000 to 853.0000 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 370,318,242. This buy-back is a part of a larger initiative that has seen IG Group acquire 19,483,975 shares since November 2023, amounting to an expenditure of nearly £142 million.

For further insights into GB:IGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.