IFB Industries Receives Positive Outlook from Crisil Ratings

IFB Industries Ltd ( (IN:IFBIND) ) has provided an update.
IFB Industries Limited has announced that Crisil Ratings has revised its outlook on the company’s Non-Convertible Debentures to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’, while reaffirming the rating at ‘Crisil AA-‘. Additionally, Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its ‘Crisil A1+’ rating on the company’s Commercial Paper. This revision in outlook reflects a high degree of safety regarding the timely servicing of financial obligations and indicates a very low credit risk for the company’s securities.
More about IFB Industries Ltd
Average Trading Volume: 5,633
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: 74.94B INR
