iFabric Corp Secures $2.5 Million Trade Finance Facility with Ebury

iFabric ( (TSE:IFA) ) has shared an announcement.

iFabric Corp has secured a $2.5 million unsecured trade finance facility with Ebury Partners Canada Ltd. to enhance financial flexibility for growth and expansion. This facility, alongside an existing $12 million secured credit facility, is expected to support iFabric’s sales growth objectives and help manage foreign currency risks, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:IFA) stock is a Hold with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on iFabric stock, see the TSE:IFA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:IFA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:IFA is a Neutral.

iFabric’s strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue growth and improved profitability, is the most significant factor driving the score. Technical analysis indicates positive momentum, though valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio slightly temper the overall outlook.

More about iFabric

iFabric Corp, headquartered in Markham, Ontario, operates through two strategic divisions: Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. IFTNA specializes in high-performance sports and medical protective apparel, along with proprietary fabric treatments that enhance safety and well-being. Coconut Grove focuses on designing and distributing ladies’ intimate apparel products.

Average Trading Volume: 15,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$37.87M

