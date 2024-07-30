IDT Australia Surpasses Revenue Expectations in FY24

IDT Australia Limited (AU:IDT) has released an update.

IDT Australia Limited has reported a robust financial performance in the final quarter of FY24, with unaudited revenue surging 87% to $4.6M, culminating in a yearly revenue of $13.5M that surpassed both the prior year and company guidance. The Advanced Therapies, API Manufacturing, and Specialty Orals business pillars all experienced significant growth, contributing to the company’s strong results as it continues to gain traction in the medical technology sector. Additionally, IDT has received a non-binding acquisition proposal from Myndbio Pty Ltd, which is currently under due diligence review.

