iDreamSky Forges Esports Venture in Saudi Arabia

iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited has announced a new partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation to expand into the Saudi Arabian eSports market, focusing on areas such as marketing, professional tournaments, and community development. The company also revealed plans to establish its Middle East headquarters in Riyadh and intends to globally launch ‘Strinova’, an anime-style competitive shooting game, in Q4 2024. This strategic move aims to leverage iDreamSky’s game development expertise and foster a sustainable eSports ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, enhancing the company’s global gaming influence.

