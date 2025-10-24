iDreamSky Completes New Share Issuance to Boost Business Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1119) ) has provided an update.

iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited has completed the issuance of new shares under a general mandate, with a total of 236,216,583 Subscription Shares issued at HKD1.098 per share. This issuance, involving strategic shareholders and management, aims to provide financial support for the company’s business development and enhance its market positioning, resulting in a change in the company’s shareholding structure.

iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on high-tech industries such as artificial intelligence, big data, software services, pan-entertainment, consumer, and manufacturing industries. The company is supported by strategic shareholders and investment agencies that recognize its business development prospects.

