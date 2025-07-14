IDOM Inc. Reports Increased Sales but Declining Profits in Q1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from IDOM Inc. ( (JP:7599) ) is now available.

IDOM Inc. reported a year-on-year increase in net sales by 11.2% for the three months ending May 31, 2025, reaching 138,532 million yen. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 12.3%, 17.0%, and 21.5% respectively. Despite these declines, IDOM Inc. maintains a stable financial position with total assets of 236,240 million yen and a forecasted increase in annual dividends per share for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026.

IDOM Inc. operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on the sale of used cars. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive services in the automotive sector, catering to a diverse market.

