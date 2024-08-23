IDH to Unveil Mid-Year Financial Results

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (GB:IDHC) has released an update.

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, a prominent diagnostic services provider in the Middle East and Africa, plans to release its financial results for the first half of 2024 on August 28. The company, with over 40 years of experience, operates over 600 branches and served more than 8.5 million patients in the previous year. Following the release, an analyst and investor call is scheduled for September 2, offering an opportunity for further insights into the company’s performance and growth strategies.

