IDEX Metals Partners with ICP Securities for Market Making Services

IDEX Metals Corp. ( (TSE:IDEX) ) has shared an announcement.

IDEX Metals Corp. has engaged ICP Securities Inc. to provide automated market making services using its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. This collaboration aims to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of IDEX’s shares, potentially enhancing liquidity and market stability for the company’s stakeholders.

More about IDEX Metals Corp.

IDEX Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of base and precious metal projects in Idaho, USA. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of the Freeze Copper-Gold porphyry project located in the newly discovered Idaho Copper Belt, Washington County, Idaho.

Average Trading Volume: 83,296

