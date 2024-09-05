IDEX Enhances Tech Portfolio with Mott Corporation Acquisition

IDEX ( (IEX) ) has provided an update.

IDEX Corporation has successfully completed the acquisition of Mott Corporation, integrating Mott’s expertise in sintered porous material structures and flow control solutions into its Health & Science Technologies segment. This strategic move is anticipated to bolster IDEX’s micro-precision technology offerings and expand its reach in key markets such as semiconductor fabrication, medical technologies, and water purification. The acquisition complements IDEX’s existing portfolio and is expected to create value for customers, employees, and shareholders, aligning with the company’s long-term growth strategy.

