IDEX Biometrics Completes Successful Share Offering

IDEX Biometrics ASA has successfully completed its subscription period for the Subsequent Offering, with approximately 27.6 million Offer Shares subscribed. The final results and allocation details are expected to be announced soon, with trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange anticipated to start on 08 December 2024. Arctic Securities ASA managed the offering, and the share capital increase is set to be registered by early December.

