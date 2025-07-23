IDEX Biometrics Announces Strategic Share Placement and Lending Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IDEX Biometrics ( (IDXAD) ) has issued an announcement.

IDEX Biometrics ASA announced a private placement of 9,090,909 shares, with a major shareholder, Pinchcliffe AS, subscribing to 739,360 shares in Tranche 1. CEO and CFO Anders Storbråten has temporarily lent 4,731,594 shares to facilitate the settlement, maintaining significant ownership with 12.48% of the total shares, indicating strategic financial maneuvers to support company growth.

More about IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA is a global leader in fingerprint biometrics, providing authentication solutions for payments, access control, and digital identity. The company focuses on card-based applications and partners with leading card manufacturers and technology firms to bring its patented sensor technologies and software to market.

Average Trading Volume: 285,237

Current Market Cap: NOK157.7M

For detailed information about IDXAD stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

