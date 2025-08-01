IDEX Biometrics Announces Share Return to CEO

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from IDEX Biometrics ( (IDXAD) ) is now available.

IDEX Biometrics ASA announced the return of 4,731,594 shares to CEO and CFO Anders Storbråten, following a private placement disclosed on 21 July 2025. This transaction leaves Storbråten and his close relations holding 21.57% of the total outstanding shares, which may impact the company’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.

More about IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA is a global technology leader specializing in fingerprint biometrics. The company provides authentication solutions for payments, access control, and digital identity, aiming to deliver convenience, security, and seamless user experiences. IDEX’s solutions are built on patented sensor technologies and software, targeting card-based applications and partnering with leading card manufacturers and technology companies.

YTD Price Performance: -49.93%

Average Trading Volume: 294,949

Current Market Cap: NOK177.1M

