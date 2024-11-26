Identitii Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Shares

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd. has announced that 24.6 million of its ordinary shares are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange, signaling a significant step in its financial strategy. This move follows a previously announced transaction and could attract keen interest from investors looking to expand their portfolios.

