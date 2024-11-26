Identitii Ltd. Advances in Legal Battle and Financial Performance

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd. has filed a patent infringement claim against JPMorgan Chase, marking a significant step in its ongoing legal battle. The company has achieved a 41% improvement in FY24 financial performance by focusing on recurring SaaS revenue and reducing costs. Despite a decline in customer revenue, Identitii is on a faster path to profitability, supported by robust information security systems.

