Identi Healthcare Ltd Considers Capital Raising

Identi ( (IL:IDNT) ) has provided an update.

Identi Healthcare Ltd is contemplating a capital raising initiative, potentially issuing and/or selling securities to the public, dependent on market conditions and necessary approvals. While no immediate plans are underway, the company is assessing the feasibility of this financial strategy, which could impact its financial standing and industry position.

More about Identi

Identi Healthcare Ltd is a company operating in the healthcare industry, with its securities listed for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company focuses on providing healthcare-related products and services.

YTD Price Performance: -1.25%

Average Trading Volume: 193,772

Current Market Cap: ILS57.15M

