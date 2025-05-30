IdaCorp Requests 13.09% Rate Increase in Idaho

Confident Investing Starts Here:

IdaCorp ( (IDA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On May 30, 2025, Idaho Power filed a general rate case with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, requesting a 13.09% rate increase, amounting to $199.1 million in additional annual revenues. This request, if approved, would impact Idaho customers starting January 2026, with an average residential bill increase of about $21.66 per month. The proposed increase aims to cover costs related to energy production, grid investments, wildfire resilience, labor, and other operational expenses. The rate case will undergo public review and approval by the IPUC, with opportunities for public input.

The most recent analyst rating on (IDA) stock is a Hold with a $121.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on IDA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IDA is a Outperform.

IdaCorp exhibits strong financial performance with consistent growth in earnings and customer base. While technical indicators and valuation suggest stability, the company faces challenges from increased leverage and regulatory uncertainties. Recent corporate events reinforce a positive outlook, but careful monitoring of financial risks is advised.

More about IdaCorp

Idaho Power, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, is a locally operated energy company established in 1916. It serves a 24,000-square-mile area in Idaho and Oregon, providing reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company operates 17 low-cost hydroelectric projects and serves over 650,000 customers, maintaining a culture of safety, integrity, and respect.

Average Trading Volume: 446,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.38B

