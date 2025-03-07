ICTSI Reports Robust Growth in 2024 Earnings

International Container Terminal Services ( (ICTEF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information International Container Terminal Services presented to its investors.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is a global leader in the development, management, and operation of container terminals, with a presence on six continents and a focus on facilities handling between 50,000 and 3.5 million TEUs annually.

In its latest earnings report, ICTSI announced a significant increase in its net income for 2024, rising by 66% to US$849.80 million. The company also reported a 15% growth in revenues, reaching US$2.74 billion, and an 18% increase in EBITDA, amounting to US$1.78 billion.

Key financial highlights include a 23% rise in recurring net income to US$830.94 million and a 72% increase in diluted earnings per share to US$0.407. The company handled 13.07 million TEUs, a 2% increase from the previous year, driven by new services and improved trade activities. Additionally, ICTSI’s capital expenditures for 2024 amounted to US$517.14 million, focusing on expansions and new projects across various regions.

Looking ahead, ICTSI plans to invest approximately US$580 million in 2025 to continue developing new projects and expanding existing facilities. The company’s management remains optimistic about its financial strength and flexibility, positioning it well to pursue further growth opportunities despite a complex geopolitical environment.