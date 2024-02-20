Icosavax Acquisition by AstraZeneca Leads to Delisting and Corporate Changes

Icosavax (ICVX) has released an update.

Icosavax, Inc. has been successfully acquired by AstraZeneca Finance and Holdings Inc. through a tender offer that concluded on February 16, 2024, with approximately 70.7% of Icosavax’s outstanding shares tendered. Shareholders received $15.00 in cash per share plus a contingent value right, with the possibility of an additional $5.00 contingent on future milestones. Following the tender offer’s completion, a merger was executed on February 19, 2024, resulting in Icosavax becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca. This move led to Icosavax’s delisting from Nasdaq and the cessation of its SEC reporting obligations.

For further insights into ICVX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.