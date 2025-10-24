Icon Energy Limited to Host Virtual 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Icon Energy Limited ( (AU:ICN) ) just unveiled an update.

Icon Energy Limited has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be conducted as a virtual event on November 26, 2025. This shift to an online format allows shareholders and proxyholders to participate in real-time, reflecting the company’s adaptation to digital engagement methods, which may enhance accessibility and stakeholder involvement.

More about Icon Energy Limited

Icon Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production and sale of energy products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 183,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.61M

For an in-depth examination of ICN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue