ICL Group Ltd. Announces Q2 Growth and Dividend

ICL Group Ltd. reports a second quarter of consecutive improvement in 2024, with sales reaching $1,752M and an Adjusted EBITDA of $377M. The company experienced growth due to specialties-driven segments, stabilized fertilizer prices, and maintained a focus on efficiency and cash generation. A quarterly dividend of approximately $0.05 per share was announced alongside the financial results.

