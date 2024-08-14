ICL Group Announces Dividend Payment Plans

Icl (ICL) has released an update.

ICL Group Ltd. declares a cash dividend of $0.04884 per share, totaling about $63 million, with a record date of September 4, 2024, and payment date of September 18, 2024. Tax rates for the dividend will vary, with Israeli companies exempt, Israeli individuals taxed at 25%, and foreign entities taxed at 25% or possibly lower depending on international tax treaties. The company has provided additional tax refund information for shareholders on its website.

For further insights into ICL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.